Telford businesses set to celebrate National Manufacturing Day 2023

Businesses across Telford and Wrekin will be showcasing their manufacturing prowess by supporting a national celebration of manufacturing this week.

National Manufacturing Day takes place on Thursday 28th September. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

National Manufacturing Day (NMD), organised by the Manufacturers’ Organisation Make UK, takes place on Thursday 28 September and is an opportunity for manufacturers to highlight the range of highly skilled and well paid jobs they offer.

It follows the overwhelming success of last year’s National Manufacturing Day and firms in Telford and throughout the UK will once again be opening their doors to showcase their excellent manufacturing skills and innovation.

Telford businesses supporting NMD include The Severn Partnership Ltd and i2r Packaging Solutions Ltd.

Severn Partnership, a market leader in mobile mapping and geometric surveying which uses the latest digital technology, is staging a special event on the day at Lamda House, Hadley Park (12pm-4pm) called ‘Towards Digital Twins and Factory 4.0’ which businesses across the borough can sign up for.

The event will showcase how firms can create a digital twin of their production facilities to revolutionise the effectiveness of their production planning and businesses can register here.

Meanwhile i2r is staging a recruitment event on 28 September at its Innovation House, Hortonwood 30, Telford base as it continues to invest in skills and digital infrastructure and strives to add more talented people to its team.

The business was founded in 2007 with the ambition of providing fresh and innovative packaging solutions and the business has grown considerably.

The i2r team now consists of nearly 200 colleagues, has a growing international footprint, with customers all around the world and has ambitious growth plans.

Find out more about the i2r National Manufacturing Day event here.

Manufacturing in Telford and Wrekin is buoyant with the borough making a 17% GDP contribution compared with the 10% contribution nationally.

The industry makes up a significant part of Telford and Wrekin’s business base, creating hundreds of sustainable jobs and well defined career progression routes.

Telford & Wrekin Council is a member of Make UK – an organisation which champions engineering and manufacturing across the country.

Businesses backing the event will have the chance to promote potential careers and job vacancies within their local communities.

They can also use the day as a platform to showcase the diverse manufacturing sector and promote opportunities for school leavers, graduates and people looking to reskill at all levels.

Manufacturers can participate in a number of ways at any time throughout the day – from tours of their business to a full programme of events.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford team supports many local manufacturing businesses – helping them with their growth and progression.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, said: “National Manufacturing Day 2023 is an opportunity to showcase the diversity of a truly fascinating sector in Telford and Wrekin and across the UK.

“We’re proud that Telford is a shining light for manufacturing in the UK and we have some wonderful companies on the doorstep who epitomise what top-class manufacturing is all about.

“As the manufacturing sector continues to grow, it creates new job opportunities and career pathways for people of all ages across the Telford and Wrekin borough.

“National Manufacturing Day is an opportunity for employers to highlight the diverse manufacturing industry and their commitment to apprenticeships and skills in the sector.”

Chris Corkan, Make UK Interim Regional Director Midlands & East, said: “I applaud businesses in Telford throwing open their doors for National Manufacturing Day.

An important showcase of what we do, make and the careers on offer in modern high tech environments. Our sector provides fulfilling and exciting careers that pay wages 9% higher than the overall economy.

The UK is the eight largest manufacturing nation in the world. Today is all about shouting about that success and sharing with the local community how industry remains on the forefront of delivering net zero and entering into the fourth industrial revolution.”

Telford and Wrekin businesses can find out more about National Manufacturing Day 2023 and how they can get involved here.