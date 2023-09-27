National award for Telford-based thermal specialist

A Telford-based thermal insulation specialist has won a national award for one of its trailblazing temperature control products.

SMI duo Dave Arthur, left, and Ross Clarke with their award in Manchester

Seymour Manufacturing International (SMI) was honoured at the UK’s cold chain industry awards, held in Manchester.

SMI, based at Stafford Park, picked up the Materials Handling Equipment Provider of the Year trophy at the event, which is organised by industry publication TCS&D magazine.

- Advertisement -

The category was open to any manufacturer supplying the temperature-controlled storage and distribution industry.

Judges said they were looking for a range of products, or single product which ‘demonstrates customers’ needs and enhances the work environment of a site’.

And SMI’s Tempro pallet covers, which are used by Co-op to protect bananas in transit between distribution centres and retailers, wowed the panel enough for them to give out the prestigious award.

Ross Clarke, who collected the award on SMI’s behalf with colleague Dave Arthur, said: “Thanks to everyone at TCS&D for this award, and for such a fantastic night of celebration with hundreds of peers and colleagues from the sector.”

SMI is the inventor of Tempro, which has been cited as the most thermally efficient material of its kind.

The UK-manufactured liners reduce wastage of bananas by preventing them from ripening too quickly during Co-op deliveries.

SMI managing director Jill Seymour said: “Our Tempro thermal roll cage covers and liners offer enormous savings and benefits when transporting frozen, chilled or ambient products.

“Products such as the Co-op liners are tailor-made to specific customer requirements, and we have been working hard on refining our designs and trial tests for this project over many months.

“We are delighted to be working with the Co-op organisation on this exciting project, which we are sure will make life considerably easier for their delivery teams and provide outstanding thermal protection.”

The SMI liners have been supplied to Co-op depots in Andover, Avonmouth, Birtley, Cardinal, Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland, Castlewood, Dalcross, Lea Green, Newhouse, Plymouth, Thurrock, and Wellingborough.