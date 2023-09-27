16.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Bridgnorth business specialists win major contract

Business
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Bridgnorth company has been awarded a grant to work with entrepreneurs in the county.

Eddie Allan of Good2Great
Business consultants Good2Great, based at The Printworks in Bridgnorth High Street, has helped around 1,000 new companies to develop over the last decade.

“We are delighted to have been awarded the grant to run the Shropshire Start Up programme from Shropshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation,” said Eddie Allan of Good2Great.

“This will assist start-up businesses over the next 20 months and is an important step forward for us.

“We are excited to continue our work with entrepreneurs – giving them practical advice and guidance on a wide range of issues. They will be able to access our start-up programmes and receive one-to-one support on an on-going basis.

“There are also grants available for eligible new businesses and we will help with applications,” explained Eddie, who will be overseeing the work with fellow Good2Great consultant Michelle Jehu.

Shropshire Council’ is funding the Good2Great partnership through their allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The funding runs until March 2025.

Good2Great recently received a ‘service excellence’ accolade at the annual Federation of Small Businesses awards, and two of its recent start-up firms were also recognised as top start-up businesses in the region in prestigious awards.

Charlie the Vet, based in Shrewsbury, won the ‘Best New Business’ Category in the recent Shropshire Chamber of Commerce awards and Madeley’s First Aid Plus, based in Much Wenlock, was named ‘Best New Business in the West Midlands’ by the Federation of Small Businesses. 

Good2Great pride themselves on keeping in touch with all graduates and enjoying their success. Bridgnorth’s ReachOut Arts, which stages creative events and was a graduate of the programme in 2018, was recently named ‘Best Creative Arts Provider’ in Shropshire.

“It is so satisfying when we see the new companies, we have helped to nurture go on to achieve great things. I’m sure there will be many more success stories to come,” Eddie added.

Anyone wanting information about how to access the start-up programmes should contact Tamsin Preece on tamsin@good-2-great.co.uk.

