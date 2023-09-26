11.7 C
Three women charged in connection with Telford murder investigation

Three people have been charged with perverting the course of justice during a murder investigation in Telford.

Antony Wootton, who was 41, was found dead in a car park in Gresley Close in Woodside on Monday 17 July.

On 21 July, Ashley Harris, 31, of Armstrong Close, was charged with murder and was remanded in custody after appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

Today, three women have been charged with committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice. One of the women has also been charged with assisting an offender.

Julie Allie, 37, of Armstrong Close has been charged with committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice and assisting an offender.

Kimberley Juru, 37, of  Armstrong Close, Telford and Andrea Edge, 48, of Newcomen Way, Telford have both been charged with committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

The women will appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 October.

