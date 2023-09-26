Telford & Wrekin Council addresses residents’ fears over police visibility

West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has been told better police visibility is needed on the streets of Telford and Wrekin.

Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies outside Mallinsgate Police Station. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

In a letter to the Commissioner, Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies and Deputy Leader, Cabinet Member for homes and enforcement Councillor Richard Overton, set out three specific requests – crime plans for high streets, community-focused policing teams and a real increase in policing numbers in line with population growth.

Councillor Davies praised the partnership work already being done under the Safer & Stronger Communities project – a £2.5m investment to support communities with crime reduction, but said: “We are regularly told by residents that they do not see enough police on the streets, that police numbers are not rising, that reports of anti-social behaviour are not responded to and neither is there a good enough response to calls for help.

“We’re also told that confidence in the police amongst residents is falling, we cannot stand by and not raise these concerns, especially given continued rise in population. There needs to be change.”

He highlighted the need to develop relationships further between police, the council, and its communities to drive crime down. Recorded crime data shows that in and around Telford town centre there has been an increase of 9% year-on-year, with a 71% increase in theft offences alone.

Councillor Richard Overton added: “We recognise the positive work of our local policing teams and how crime has changed. Officers on the front line are dealing with anything from helping people with mental health issues to cybercrime-related offences – we want them to have the support they need to combat the evolving shape of crime.”

The call also comes as data published from the PCC’s own perceptions of policing survey shows residents in Telford and Wrekin being most likely to say crime and anti-social behaviour was a problem, just over half (60%) were satisfied with the levels of policing in their local area and that 75% of respondents from across West Mercia said there had been a decrease in the visibility of officers.

Councillor Davies also cited population growth being the fastest in the West Midlands and levels of deprivation in certain areas posing unique challenges for the borough.

Councillor Davies said: “The suggestion of additional police officers is welcomed, but we’re yet to hear of any details on what exactly their roles will be and when this promise will be delivered.”

The call comes as part of the council’s 100-day plan which sets out some of the key things people can expect to see done, to improve life in the borough in the early days of the council’s new administration.