Telford and Wrekin High Street Heroes nominations now open

Nominations for Telford and Wrekin High Street Heroes (winter 2023) are officially open, inviting residents and shoppers to recognise and celebrate the businesses that make the borough’s high streets truly exceptional.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, right, with the Bicycles by Design team who were named as one of the Ironbridge High Street Heroes in summer 2023. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Building on the success of last year’s awards, which honoured outstanding businesses in Dawley, Newport, Wellington, Ironbridge, Oakengates, and Madeley, the High Street Heroes initiative returns to acknowledge and reward those unsung heroes who have made a remarkable impact on local communities.

The Telford and Wrekin High Street Heroes awards were first introduced in 2021, with a mission to shine a spotlight on businesses that offer exceptional services and support.

- Advertisement -

These accolades not only applaud new start-ups but also pay tribute to well-established businesses that consistently go the extra mile for their customers.

Previous award winners have ranged from cosy cafes and butchers to vibrant performing arts companies and stylish clothing boutiques.

Each one of them embodies the spirit of the high street and contributes to the vitality of our communities.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services) shared his enthusiasm for the High Street Heroes initiative, saying: “High Street Heroes are a wonderful opportunity to highlight what is so great about the high street.

“The awards recognize those businesses and business owners who have gone above and beyond to reinvent themselves and remain committed to their local community.

“We’re delighted that many of our residents continue to shop local, and we hope that as many people as possible nominate their favourite businesses to show how much they mean to them.”

Nominations for the High Street Heroes 2023 awards will remain open until Monday 6 November 2023.

Each winner will receive a trophy and certificate as a token of recognition for their exceptional contributions but businesses can only win once per year.

This year, the winners will be unveiled in the lead-up to Small Business Saturday on Saturday 2 December.

Small Business Saturday emphasises the importance of supporting local businesses, not only during the festive season but throughout the year.

Voting is open to everyone, and residents and shoppers are encouraged to nominate their favourite high street businesses via the official High Street Heroes nomination form.