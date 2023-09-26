11.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Over 28 groups booked for Oswestry Community Wellbeing Event

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Town Council is holding a Community Wellbeing Event on October 11th at Hope Church, Market Gate in Oswestry.

The Community Wellbeing Event will take place in October
The event, taking place between 10am – 2.30pm, is designed to help residents meet and chat with groups and services they may wish to become involved with and provide an opportunity for like-minded local organisations to network for the benefit of the community.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Cllr Olly Rose said: “We are delighted in the number of organisations that are supporting this event. There will be a wide range of local groups and clubs that deliver activities that help to reduce social isolation in and around Oswestry. You can even come and have your blood pressure checked.”

“Loneliness can affect everyone – young, old, mums, dads, brothers, sisters. We all know someone affected by social isolation. Feeling connected is more important than ever for partner organisations and stakeholders, as well as the residents that we serve.”

The event is completely free and over 28 groups are booked to attend.

Meet local choirs, learn about dance, bridge, knitting and art and find support from caring, NHS, and recovery groups such as Connect For Life, Friends of Parkies, Cancer Champions and Women’s Aid.

