11.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Advertisement -

Oswestry farm attraction prepares for Halloween

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Park Hall Countryside Experience is preparing for its Halloween event, which will be on the 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd October, and then daily between 27th October and 4th November over half term.

Park Hall Countryside Experience is preparing for its Halloween event
Park Hall Countryside Experience is preparing for its Halloween event

Every paying child will receive a free pumpkin to carve in the farm’s huge pumpkin shed, which you can take home at the end of the day. “Leave all the mess of pumpkin carving with us!” said Richard Powell, joint owner–director.

“We’re lining up even more fun activities this Halloween with our pumpkin alley, singing pumpkins, pumpkin games, the Little Scare House, and The Witches Cavern.

- Advertisement -

“Our Pumpkinfest event provides the perfect level of spookiness, that isn’t too scary for youngsters.”

3,500 pumpkins are heading to the farm park in Oswestry for the event, which attracts families from all over Shropshire, mid-Wales and beyond.

“Whatever the weather, there are lots of activities throughout the farm, inside and outside, which are included in the Pumpkinfest tickets. Indoors we have a role-play village, sand and water play, brickworks, a demon drop slide, under 4’s sensory play area, music room, science area, planet room, multiple museums, and a chance to meet the rabbits and guinea pigs.

“Or take in the fresh autumn air outside with the Crazy Farm Adventure Course, Woodland Adventure Play Area, zip wire, barrel train rides, and tractor rides, or see the rabbits in Burrow Land, the goats in their playground, and the pigs racing. We promise lots of fun on the farm and Halloween tricks and treats.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP