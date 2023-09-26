Oswestry farm attraction prepares for Halloween

Park Hall Countryside Experience is preparing for its Halloween event, which will be on the 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd October, and then daily between 27th October and 4th November over half term.

Park Hall Countryside Experience is preparing for its Halloween event

Every paying child will receive a free pumpkin to carve in the farm’s huge pumpkin shed, which you can take home at the end of the day. “Leave all the mess of pumpkin carving with us!” said Richard Powell, joint owner–director.

“We’re lining up even more fun activities this Halloween with our pumpkin alley, singing pumpkins, pumpkin games, the Little Scare House, and The Witches Cavern.

- Advertisement -

“Our Pumpkinfest event provides the perfect level of spookiness, that isn’t too scary for youngsters.”

3,500 pumpkins are heading to the farm park in Oswestry for the event, which attracts families from all over Shropshire, mid-Wales and beyond.

“Whatever the weather, there are lots of activities throughout the farm, inside and outside, which are included in the Pumpkinfest tickets. Indoors we have a role-play village, sand and water play, brickworks, a demon drop slide, under 4’s sensory play area, music room, science area, planet room, multiple museums, and a chance to meet the rabbits and guinea pigs.

“Or take in the fresh autumn air outside with the Crazy Farm Adventure Course, Woodland Adventure Play Area, zip wire, barrel train rides, and tractor rides, or see the rabbits in Burrow Land, the goats in their playground, and the pigs racing. We promise lots of fun on the farm and Halloween tricks and treats.”