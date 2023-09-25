Shropshire Homes plan new development near Oswestry

Shropshire Homes is to host a consultation event in Park Hall near Oswestry after revealing intentions to build around 100 new homes at North Drive in Park Hall.

The Hatton design by Shropshire Homes

The planning application, to be submitted this Winter, will include detailed plans for the site. Under the plans, the housing development would be built on land which has been identified by Shropshire Council to provide new homes within its emerging Local Plan.

As well as new homes, the scheme would include enhancements to biodiversity, new public open space, homes for Keyworkers and “affordable housing” – homes aimed at providing low-cost homes for local people to rent and buy.

Andrew Rogers, Land Manager at Shropshire Homes commented “We are really excited to share our plans with local residents and businesses after many months of preparatory work.

“This site, which has been identified in the emerging Local Plan as part of a wider allocation of up to 240 dwellings, will help to provide much-needed homes including affordable homes for the area as well as a number of homes for Keyworkers.

“The first phase will comprise approximately 100 homes including a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes.”

A drop-in consultation will be held at Oswestry Rugby Club on Wednesday 25 October between 2.30-6pm.

Representatives of Shropshire Homes will be available to discuss the proposals. The consultation will also provide the public with an opportunity to leave any comments on the proposals.

More information about the consultation as well as proposals is available at shropshire-homes.com/park-hall-consultation.