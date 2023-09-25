Jigger’s Bank closed as maintenance work begins

Major work will start today to repair a main access route into the Ironbridge World Heritage Site.

Jiggers Bank in Coalbrookdale. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

Jigger’s Bank will be closed with traffic diverted via the Buildwas by-pass for 26 weeks – all businesses, museums, attractions will be open as usual.

Much of the work will not be visible to the public and will include the removal of sections of wall, installation of support rock anchors with areas rebuilt and joints re-pointed or pressure grouted.

There are also several brick arches at the base which will also be stabilised and repaired.

Geological factors and other constraints have made this a complex project and Telford & Wrekin Council’s engineering team have worked with partners to develop a solution for long-term stability.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: “Jigger’s Bank is a historical route into the gorge – originally constructed as a single lane tramway in the 1700s and then widened.

“The road has a long history of slippage and choosing this option limits the impact on other areas, provides the best access in times of emergency such as flooding and means this key route is maintained into the future.

“It’s taken a team of engineers to find the right solution and we have ensured finances are available to deliver the scheme as the funding support we receive from Government alone does not stretch far enough for projects of this nature.”

Regular updates will be available via the Telford & Wrekin Council website telford.gov.uk/jiggers.