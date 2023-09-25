19.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 25, 2023
Daytime closures for A49 north of Shrewsbury for essential works

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Essential road repairs are set to begin on the A49 from the Halls roundabout at Battlefield in Shrewsbury to Astley Lane in Hadnall from today.

The road will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm each day until Wednesday, October 4th.

Whilst the work is being carried out, a signed diversion route will be in place. Access to residential properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained.

The work is being carried out by Multevo Ltd, on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Shropshire Council says the planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions, or unforeseen circumstances.

