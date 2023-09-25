Candidates announced for Alveley and Claverley by-election

A by-election called for Shropshire Council’s Alveley and Claverley division is to be contested and will be held on Thursday 19 October 2023.

The notice of election was published on 14 September following the resignation of Councillor Elliott Lynch.



Jonathan Phillip Davey will stand for the conservative party, Ann Philip for Labour and Colin Taylor for the Liberal Democrats.

The last date to register to vote in the by-election is Tuesday 3 October.

Photo ID or a voter authority certificate will be needed to vote at a polling station.