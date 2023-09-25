Appeal following suspected arson in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a property in Telford on Sunday 17 September.

Officers received reports of a fire on King Street in Dawley, Telford at around 12.30am.

When emergency services arrived the two people who were inside had managed to escape uninjured, but the fire caused significant damage to the front of the property.

Officers investigating the fire believe it may have been started deliberately and would like to speak to anyone who saw two people wearing balaclavas acting suspiciously around King Street at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information that could help with our investigation including dash-cam and CCTV footage is asked to contact DC Jack Pedley by calling 101 Extension 7712139 or by emailing jack.pedley@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 15i of the 17 September

Alternatively, you can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously