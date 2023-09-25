New hospitality recruitment agency launches

A new hospitality recruitment agency has launched in Shropshire by two directors with over 30 years of experience in the hospitality sector.

Top Table Personnel Directors, Edward Danks and Patrick O’Grady at The Folly in Mayfair

Top Table Personnel offers recruitment in all areas of the hospitality sector, including kitchen and bar staff, chefs, and hotel management. The brand is part of the DMOS People recruitment group based in Shrewsbury.

The business is headed up by Edward Danks and Patrick O’Grady. The pair met working in a Shrewsbury pub before moving into recruitment. Collectively they have over 14 years of recruitment experience.

- Advertisement -

Co-Director, Edward Danks, said, “We’re here to help the hospitality sector to thrive, following a problematic period with Brexit, the pandemic and now a cost of living crisis.

“We want hospitality businesses to be able to offer a great service, not a rushed, understaffed one. Our mission is to find the right people for every business to help improve staff retention.”

Demand for UK hospitality workers has risen by 46% compared to pre-pandemic levels according to ONS data, something which Co-Director, Patrick O’Grady, wants to help tackle. “We want to partner with hospitality businesses across the UK, and especially here in Shropshire,” he said.

“We are already working alongside Mosaic Club (The Shrewsbury Club), Brunning and Price (The Mytton and Mermaid and The Armoury), Mercure, The Terrace, and Prestige Cleaning.

“Let us fulfil your staffing needs, so bars, hotels and restaurants can have every success as we head into the busy Christmas period.”