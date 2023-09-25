Jesmonite launches new website with the help of Ascendancy

A Shropshire company with a global reach has launched a new website with the help of a county digital specialist.

Helen Culshaw, of Ascendancy, with Katy Williams, of Jesmonite

The new bespoke website has been built by Ascendancy for Bishop’s Castle-based Jesmonite, bringing together two previous websites and creating an enhanced platform to display the company’s products and increase future growth in traffic.

Jesmonite produces an eco-friendly resin used by customers through a growing network of international distributors on a huge range of items – from small craft projects to award-winning architecture.

Helen Culshaw, Director of Newport-based Ascendancy, said: “The craft market really took off during the pandemic, leading to Jesmonite’s website becoming dominated by a craft focus while the firm’s architectural projects were displayed on a second site.

“Jesmonite wanted to bring the two websites back together to show the full range of what their product can do, while also giving the best possible platform for future traffic growth. We worked closely with Jesmonite to achieve the project objectives and create a strong, impactful website that is fit for the future of the business.

“The new website showcases the stunning projects that can be created using Jesmonite, using impactful, sharp imagery to show the full range of ways the product can be used, from the smallest project to the largest.

“It has a clear, modern, responsive look that allows visitors to find what they are looking for quickly and easily, and the user journey has been streamlined to become an intuitive, clear and positive experience, using drop down menus to show at a glance the available content.

“The site has been built in WordPress, the world’s leading Content Management System, and the same as Jesmonite’s previous website – helping a seamless transition while ensuring the Jesmonite team can pick up the editing functionality with ease.”

Ms Culshaw said Ascendancy carried out full training for Jesmonite staff prior to the launch of the new site to ensure everyone needing to edit the site were fully up to speed when the website went live.

“The website has been developed bespoke for Jesmonite by Ascendancy, meaning we have not used an ‘off-the shelf’ theme or template,” She added. “This is an important service that gives complete control over how the website should look and helps to optimise the website code for performance and security.

“With our strong background in digital marketing, all our websites are built to be digital marketing friendly, with all the necessary building blocks in place to facilitate any future digital marketing activity. We also always follow a robust and tried-and-tested SEO Migration process to ensure that any SEO traffic that the previous site benefited from is carried over to the new site.” Katy Williams, of Jesmonite, said: “We are extremely happy with the website Ascendancy has built for us, and the feedback from our distributors and customers has been fantastic. Thank you to Helen and her team for their excellent work.”