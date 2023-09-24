17.7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Foodies join forces for fun night in Wellington

Two of Wellington’s foodie specialists are joining forces for a special event next month.

Jamie Bosworth from Green Street Cantina, then Matthew Palin and Wioleta Odrakiewicz from Odd Pals
Global street food café Odd Pals and the Green Street Cantina, which serves Latin fusion cuisine, are collaborating on October 14 in Wellington Market.

The event will include a four course set menu followed by entertainment from a live singer.

“This is the latest collaboration by some of our fantastic traders in the food court at the market and it is set to be a great success,” commented Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council.

Jamie Bosworth from Green Street Cantina said that the two businesses were really looking forward to working together.

He explained: “We will be blending a range of exciting fusion foods to produce a fun evening for people who love eating out in a vibrant atmosphere.”

Cocktails, beer and soft drinks will be available to buy throughout the night to accompany the £35 a head four course menu for more details email email oddpals@outlook.com.

