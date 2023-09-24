17.7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Customers flock to Ellesmere farm shop for homegrown delights

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Oteley Estate has seen a rise in demand for its homegrown produce. Ellesmere’s 2,000-acre farm is home to Beef Shorthorn and Highland cattle, a flock of sheep, and some pigs.

The Oteley Estate

In response to the rise in demand, owners Clare and Ian Mainwaring have extended the opening hours of their farm shop and café to include Sundays, as well as Thursdays.

The farm shop sells homegrown beef, lamb and pork and produce from the kitchen garden, plus locally sourced food, drink and gifts.

Clare Mainwaring from the family team said, “We’ve seen demand for our homegrown meat and produce rise, which is fantastic. Our customers love the quality and flavour of our products, and it means a lot to them to know it’s grown on their doorstep, rather than being shipped from hundreds or even thousands of miles away.

“Thanks to the rise in demand and popularity of our café, we are extending to open on Thursdays and Sundays, so more people can enjoy a visit to Oteley.

“Our café is in a converted barn on the stable yard and we’ve invested in a new adjacent outdoor covered area. We serve Iron and Fire coffee and homemade treats. Whilst you’re here you can also explore the 10 acres of private gardens that overlook the mere.

“For a delicious selection of meat and locally produced products, look no further!”

Oteley Estate’s café and farm shop is open every Thursday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm.

