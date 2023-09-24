Cheers to local drinks producers at Shropshire Oktoberfest

In just two weeks’ time, Shropshire Oktoberfest will land in Shrewsbury’s Quarry.

Shropshire Oktoberfest

On October 6th and 7th Shropshire Festivals will host the popular beer festival which champions independent drinks producers, local bands and performers, and provides all the fun of a festival with a silent disco, karaoke, multiple bars, and street food.

In an Oktoberfest first, there will be a beer tasting workshop on Friday 6th from award-winning beer writer, Laura Hadland, with ales from Ludlow Brewery, Hobsons, Bewdley Brewery, Stonehouse Brewery, and Giepel Brewing. Places must be booked in advance or on arrival.

On Saturday 7th the comedy club will be open featuring top acts from the circuit, including Britain’s Got Talent Finalist and golden buzzer winner – Daliso Chaponda.

Lots of local brewers, cidermakers, distillers, and drinks producers will be serving in the beer hall, including Hobsons, Fairy Glen, Joules Brewery, Ludlow Brewery, Wye Valley, Wrexham Lager, Gwatkin Cider, and Three Tuns Brewery. Plus, CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) will be running the Hopportunity Bar with their top picks. They will crown the best beer at the festival ‘Shropshire’s Choice’.

Local award-winning producers, The Shropshire Distillery, will be serving their small batch spirits. Distiller, Emma Glynn, said, “You can always guarantee a brilliant time at Shropshire Oktoberfest. The whole ethos of championing local drinks producers who put their heart and soul into their products aligns perfectly with what we’re about here at The Shropshire Distillery.

“We love having the opportunity to chat with our customers directly and make recommendations. We’ll be serving up our selection of award-winning gins, plus our new Spring Vodka, with a selection of delicious cocktails. We’ll also be launching our limited-edition Christmas gins in time for the festival, in case people are ready to get into the festive spirit!”

The Special Cider Company has been producing premium cider near Bridgnorth for over 40 years. They will be serving up a selection of ciders, including their popular Cider House Special. They are also sponsoring the seating marquee where you will find beer mats from a new hospitality recruitment business, Top Table Personnel.

The Shire Collection Live Music Stage will host local bands including Ego Friendly, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Five o’Clock Hero, and SkaBurst, plus Vorsprung Durch Oompah will transport you to the German beer halls.

Festival goers can pick their own music in the silent disco tent, sponsored by Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management, or you can have 5 minutes of fame in Volvo Shrewsbury’s Carpool Karaoke tipi.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said, “Come and enjoy the very best ales, ciders, lagers, spirits, and wine at Shropshire’s biggest beer festival! Dressing up in lederhosen isn’t compulsory but it is very much applauded! We’ve got some fantastic drinks producers, street food businesses, and exhibitors coming along to make this year extra special.

“Thanks to all our sponsors for supporting this much-loved festival, including Monks, TCA, Aaron & Partners, and Tudor Griffiths. Get ready for Shropshire’s original Oktoberfest event – we can’t wait to see you there!”

Tickets for the Chrisbeon VIP tent on Saturday 7th have sold out, and there are limited VIP tickets left for Friday 6th. Purchase tickets from www.shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk.