Works set to commence on Oakengates Towns Fund project

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Work is set to commence to transform Oakengates town centre next month. The project aims to transform the town centre by revitalising the 1960s shopping precinct into a contemporary, inviting retail destination.

A CGI of how Oakengates Square will look when the project is completed. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council
A CGI of how Oakengates Square will look when the project is completed. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

The works will take place in phases starting in October and concluding in spring 2025.  The first phase will see works to transform units 6 to 22 Limes Walk transformed into new modern retail units and the delivery of 6 residential units above.

The transformative project not only promises to rejuvenate a number of retail units but also through targeted demolition create a new public landscaped square to accommodate the market and a range of events all of which will inject new vitality into the area’s local economy. This will be further enhanced by the recently announced regeneration of Telford Theatre due to commence in 2024.

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is also committed to continuing to support the regeneration of the wider High Street in Oakengates through its Pride in the High Street programme and maintaining free parking.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead for Place, the Economy & Neighbourhood Services, said, “We’re committed to working with Oakengates to ensure these significant programmes of Investment breathe new life into this fantastic High Street.”

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, stated, “This project signifies a pivotal moment in the progression of Oakengates. We take pride in our role in this transformative journey.”

Morris Property one of the county’s leading construction companies is delivering the transformation work for the council.

James West, Chief Operating Officer of Morris Property, added, “Morris Property is delighted to be supporting Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver this important scheme. We are committed to work once again with the team at Telford & Wrekin to develop a space that will enrich the lives of Oakengates’ residents.”

