Investigation launched following unexplained death of man in Shrewsbury

An investigation is underway following the unexplained death of a man in Shrewsbury on Thursday afternoon.

The man was found unresponsive near the New Great Wall at Pensfold shopping centre. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services were called to Pensfold shopping centre in Gains Park after a man was found unresponsive at around 4.30pm.

Police say the 43-year-old was taken to hospital by paramedics but later died.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: ‘‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

‘‘I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we don’t believe is linked with any other reports of disorder in Shrewsbury town.

“While we try to establish the circumstances around his death, officers will be conducting regular patrols in the area.

‘‘Anyone in the area around 4pm yesterday afternoon who witnessed a man waking from Pensfold shopping centre to the New Great Wall is asked to contact the Reactive CID team by calling 101 extension 7702257 or by emailing dl-fcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00289_I_ 21092023.’’

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.