Arrest made after Class A drugs and weapons found during warrant in Telford

A man has been arrested and released under investigation after a drugs warrant was carried out in Telford.

The warrant was carried out in Willow Bank, Aqueduct on Friday morning, after local residents raised concerns about drugs and anti-social behaviour in the area.

A quantity of class A drugs were found at the address along with a large machete and a wooden club.

- Advertisement -

The warrant was carried out by officers from Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team after local residents raised concerns about drugs and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Police say the 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A West Mercia POlice spokesperson said: “The warrant today shows we will not tolerate drugs within our community and will continue to act on information around drugs and offensive weapons.

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website. Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can report online via the West Mercia Police website.

“If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-org.uk.”

The warrant forms part of Operation Target – West Mercia Police’s work to tackle serious and organised crime.