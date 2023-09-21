Star cast announced for Telford pantomime

A star cast has been announced for the swashbuckling pantomime adventure Treasure Island, running from 8 December 2023 through to 6 January 2024 at Telford Theatre.

The Treasure Island cast

Starring Winner Of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – Katya Jones (from December 17th onwards) as The Island Chief, X Factor’s – Sean Smith as Jim Hawkins, West End Star – Shelley Anne Rivers as The Magical Mermaid, Coronation Street’s – Tom Roberts as Long John Silver and back by popular demand comedy stars Ian Smith as Captain Smollett and Carl Dutfield as Silly Billy Bones.

The pantomime features a blend of beautiful scenery, colourful costumes, a live band, dazzling dance routines, great songs and plenty of laughter.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure said:

“Wow, what a special pantomime this is going to be! It will be the last show in the current building before we embark upon an ambitious transformation of our theatre. We have recently announced the transformation plans made possible by a £15.5 million bid to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

“With sell out shows in 2022, tickets will be in high demand for this year’s pantomime and we are encouraging early bookings to avoid disappointment! You can be part of the last audience to see a show in the theatre in its current format and help us say goodbye to the old and look ahead to the new.

“Telford Theatre is planning for another spectacular pantomime in 2024 at another venue in the borough, so keep your eyes peeled for more information later in the year.”

Join Jim Hawkins as he finds the long-lost treasure map and sets sail with his friends Captain Smollett and Silly Billy Bones. Once they reach the Island, they meet the Magical Mermaid who helps them on their search for riches beyond their wildest dreams. It won’t be easy though as the evil Long John Silver has a few tricks up his sleeve to thwart our heroes and claim the treasure as his own. Will Jim and his pirate crew find the treasure and win the day? There’s only one way to find out…

Producer, James Shone, revealed:

“It’s wonderful to be producing the pantomime in Telford once more this festive season. We have such a talented cast, including some Telford panto favourites to present this contemporary pantomime adaptation of the well-known tale. There is something for the whole family and I know that everyone will have an enjoyable time.”