Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit to be temporarily relocated

Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit (MLU) is to temporarily relocate to allow further repair work to take place after last month’s heavy snowfall caused damage to the roof.

Birthing and other inpatient services at Shrewsbury MLU, based in the Copthorne Building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, were suspended on 11 December. The MLU remains open to outpatient services including day attendees, hearing screening and the registrar.

Since repair work began earlier this month, further issues with damage to the roof have been discovered. To allow the roof to be fully repaired, services will be temporarily moved to the currently vacant Ward 20 in another part of the Copthorne Building.

It is hoped the move will take place before the end of the month.

Services that will be provided from Ward 20 include:

– Antenatal clinics

– Early Pregnancy Assessment Service (EPAS)

– Scanning

– Risk Assessment

– Day Assessment Unit

– Community Midwife Services

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the MLU, said: “Since workers moved onto the roof to repair the damage, further issues have been discovered. In order for the repairs needed to be carried out fully and thoroughly, the decision has been taken to temporarily relocate services to another part of the Copthorne Building.

“We hope to complete the move before the end of the month, to allow repair work to the MLU to take place. In the meantime, we have enacted our business continuity plan. Any mums-to-be who may be affected will be contacted individually to discuss their individual needs and to make the appropriate arrangements.

“I would like to personally thank the staff at the MLU and the women using our service for their understanding while this repair work is being carried out.”