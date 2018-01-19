S Club, 5ive, East 17 & Dinosaurs join Place in the Park line up

Two more shows have been announced for Telford & Wrekin Council’s Big Top celebrations this summer to mark both Telford’s 50th birthday and 50 years of Oakengates Theatre @ The Place

The theatre is marking the occasion by “moving” to the QEII Fields IN trust Town Park Arena between 4-19 August this year to showcase an extravaganza of entertainment.

The arena will host a magnificent Big Top venue that will seat up to 1,000 people and will be called The Place In The Park.

A number of big names have already been announced to perform in the Big Top and now two more acts have gone on sale.

S Club, 5ive and East 17 will perform at the Big Top on Wednesday August 15.

Still cheeky, irreverent and much loved, it’s great to have East 17 opening the show. Original members John Hendy and Terry Coldwell are joined now by Ivor Novello award-winning singer Robbie Craig.

Next up is one of the biggest UK boybands in history. With countless top 10 hits, sell-out tours and million-selling albums, 5ive have set their place in history.

S Club are the perfect round-up to the evening. With a huge catalogue of hit singles ranging from ‘Don’t Stop Moving’ through to ‘Never Had A Dream Come True’, the band have had huge chart success worldwide. After a brief reunion with all 7, S Club Party consists of Jo, Bradley & Tina. Tickets for this show are £18-23.

The second show that has just gone on sale is Dinosaur World, which will take place on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th August, with tickets ranging from £9.50 to £14.

Dinosaur World promises dangers and delight in this interactive new show for all the family.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

A special meet and greet after the show offers brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

A full list of shows at the Big Top are as follows, although more shows will be announced shortly:

4 August: Tenor Russell Watson

5 August: Scheherezade and 1001 Nights

6 August: Sounds of the 80s

7 August: PM: Dinosaur World

Evening: Supersonic 70s Show

8 August: PM: Dinosaur World

Evening: Dara O’Briain

9 August: 80s Mania

10 August: Boyzlife

11 August: Al Murray

16 August: Collabro

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We already have a very strong programme of events which has been further bolstered by the announcement of these two acts.

“There will be more to follow and it is our aim that the Big Top will have something for everyone as we celebrate both Telford’s and the theatre’s 50th birthdays.”

To book visit http://www.theplacetelford.com/your-visit/the-place-in-the-park/ or call 01952 382382.