Investigation underway after burglars target residential and commercial premises in Broseley

An investigation is today continuing after a number of residential and commercial premises in Broseley were targeted by burglars in the early hours of yesterday.

In the early hours of Thursday, police received calls from a number of residents after doors and windows to a number of premises had been forced or smashed open by an unknown offender or offenders, and items were stolen.

Police officers were on the scene within fifteen minutes and conducted a search in the area of the High Street. A further unreported burglary at a commercial premises was quickly identified.

So far the Police have identified that at least six properties were targeted.

The burglaries were conducted in a haphazard manner and it is believed that the offender has probably injured themselves, specifically cuts to their hands.

Following the initial enquiries, Scenes Of Crime Officers attended a number of the properties to collect valuable forensic evidence.

Police investigating the crimes say its possible that they are linked to a number of similar offences that took place in Much Wenlock earlier this week.

If you heard or saw anything that you believe may be linked to these crimes, or have any information that may assist in identifying who was involved, please call 101.