Cash machine broken into and set alight near Tern Hill

A cash machine was broken into then set alight at the Adastra Services on the A41 near Tern Hill this morning.

Police were notified about the incident at around 12.49am this morning.

On arrival, officers found that offenders had forcibly gained entry to the cash machine using a variety of equipment. They had then set it alight and driven away.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones of West Mercia Police said: “During this incident, the cash machine was attacked then set on fire.

“Crimes like these damage local businesses, and have a real knock-on effect on the community. So we’re urging anybody who saw or heard something suspicious to please come forward and assist our investigation.

“If you witnessed the incident, or have information that might add to our ongoing investigation please get in touch.”

Please phone West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 15S of 19 January 2018.

You can also leave information anonymously (without giving your name, address or contact details) through the charity Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police. Phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.