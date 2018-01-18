Strong winds overnight cause problems across Shropshire

Strong winds overnight have caused a number of trees to block roads and rail services to be cancelled this morning.

The Met Office station at Shawbury tweeted that Shropshire saw a peak gust of 59mph.

Telford & Wrekin Council this morning closed Pave Lane in Chetwynd Aston for a time due to fallen trees and damaged power cables.

Trees were also reported to have fallen on the A442 at Cold Hatton, Southall Road/Old Vicarage Road in Dawley, Puleston Common, Chetwynd Church and Longford Road in Newport.

A tree was also reported to be down on the B4579 Oswestry to Selattyn road.

In Shrewsbury, a tree fell causing two parked vans to be damaged in Stephenson Drive, Belle Vue. In the Tilstock Crescent area, a large trampoline was found in the street after being lifted by the wind from the garden of a property.

On the A442 in Telford, a vehicle collided with a metal object on the carriageway near the Stirchley Interchange. Around 70 litres of fuel spilt onto the carriageway following damage to the car’s fuel tank.

Arriva Trains Wales services between Newtown and Welshpool were suspended after a freight train collided with two sheds which had blown onto the track. A replacement bus service between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth was put into operation.

Services between Shrewsbury and Wrexham were also being delayed and cancelled after debris blocked the track.

A number of homes across the county are also without power whilst engineers work to fix damage.

Good morning! After some very strong winds last night (max gust 59 mph!) please watch out for fallen objects outdoors. Today now we're in for lighter winds & the odd shower 👍 as usual we're here for your weather Q's 😁 ^RJ — Met Office Shawbury (@MetOShawbury) January 18, 2018 SUTTIN FARM – Tilstock Crescent area. Has anyone lost a large trampoline? Contact 101 #BlownAway #HighWinds pic.twitter.com/WANaZcLJwF — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) January 18, 2018 Please take care on the roads this morning. Vehicle hit debris on A442 and damaged fuel tank. #spillage 20446 pic.twitter.com/JImjWQNNmt — Telford Patrol (@TelfordPatrol) January 18, 2018

to be