Midcounties Co-operative Food experiences Christmas sales boost in Shropshire

The Midcounties Co-operative Food, which operates 13 stores in Shropshire, has reported a 4.19 per cent increase in like-for-like sales across its food stores for the three weeks to 6th January.

The member-owned organisation saw the increase in sales despite two of the key trading days, Christmas Eve and News Year Eve, falling on a Sunday with shorter trading hours.

The UK’s largest independent Co-operative noted grocery sales were up 6 per cent from 2016, with advent calendars and tins proving especially popular amongst customers this year.

Sales of the Best of Our Counties range also increased by 33 per cent, compared to the previous year. The range includes customer favourites sourced from Shropshire and neighbouring counties such as Hobson and Hook Norton beers and ales from Shropshire and Oxfordshire, Fatherson Bakery mince pies and fresh produce from Mudwall’s Farm in Warwickshire.

In addition to this, stores benefitted from an expanded range, including fresh and luxury gifting, confectionary from Flower & White in Shropshire and turkeys sourced from Adlington Farm in Warwickshire. An increased range of spirits was also available following the launch of nine honey-based gin and vodka lines from The British Honey Company.

The success of the Best of Our Counties range was partly due to it hitting stores earlier in the year. Customers were able to purchase grocery from our Christmas range from mid-October and fresh from the end of November, enticing organised shoppers and those who wanted to test out new products before Christmas Day.

The Midcounties Cooperative also enhanced the shopping experience for its members with a ‘Swipe & Win’ competition that saw members that shopped during December entered into a daily prize draw to win £250 worth of vouchers. Alongside this, £100 worth of products were donated daily to local foodbanks chosen by our winning members, with a total of £2,200 donated throughout December.

Phil Ponsonby, deputy chief executive of The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “This year we’ve experienced another strong sales performance over the Christmas period, which reflects the growing popularity of our stores.

“Our product lines are going from strength to strength, with our Best of Our Counties range seeing a significant sales increase thanks to our locally sourced products, which have received a great response from our customers. Our hard-working colleagues did a fantastic job during the Christmas period to help achieve these results and we’re grateful for all their efforts.”