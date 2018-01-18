Man given prison sentence following burglary in Ellerdine

A man from Middlesbrough was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 16 January, after pleading guilty to a burglary at a property in Ellerdine that saw letters from the victims’ late husband being stolen.

Philip Buckell, aged 43, was arrested by detectives from Telford CID following the incident on 2 November, when Buckell admitted entering a property in Cliff Crescent and stealing a purse from within.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was outside gardening when she walked back into her house and came face to face with Buckell, who claimed he was looking for a cat that he thought had run into the property.

The victim followed Buckell out of the house and saw him leave in a small white maintenance van that was parked in a bay opposite her house, going back into her house to discover a purse containing cash, photographs of her grandchildren and sentimental letters from her late husband had been taken.

Detective Constable Alexandra Keeble of Telford CID said:

“Phillip Buckell targeted an elderly resident who was left understandably distressed by the ordeal, and I hope the victim feels a sense of closure and that justice has been done.

“Due to the vigilance of neighbours, the registration of the offending vehicle was taken and Buckell was arrested and subsequently charged with the burglary.

“We ask that residents of Shropshire stay vigilant – always keep your doors locked and don’t answer the door to strangers. If you see anybody acting suspiciously call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”