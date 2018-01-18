Galliers Homes serves up support for tennis performance programme

The Shrewsbury Club’s successful performance programme for promising young tennis players has attracted the support of a local company.

Shrewsbury-based Galliers Homes has agreed a deal to sponsor the programme, which helps develop the game of up and coming tennis aces from around the county and further afield.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “We are delighted that Galliers Homes are the new sponsors of our performance squads.

“Our dedicated team of coaches work hard to develop the tennis of all the youngsters they work with and we are very proud of our performance programme.

“It caters for more than 100 players between the ages of five and 18 who train between one and four times a week on the club’s courts.”

He added: “It’s fantastic that Galliers, a local company renowned for building quality homes at great locations throughout Shropshire, has recognised the quality of our performance programme and are now involved.

“Three players from the programme in the last year alone have secured four-year tennis scholarships at American colleges, which we are delighted about, and the support of Galliers Homes will only help the programme to continue to flourish.”

Danielle Goffe-Wood, the marketing manager at Galliers Homes, added: “We are always delighted to support young talent and look forward to helping The Shrewsbury Club’s performance programme become even more successful.”

Players from the performance programme recently took part in the Galliers Homes Christmas Open at The Shrewsbury Club.

More than 400 players entered the tournament which was held over 13 days, with various age groups from eight and under upwards.

Thomas Loxley, a local player, eventually beat Jordan Evans in the 18 and under boys singles final.

Simon Haddleton, director of tennis at The Shrewsbury Club, said: “It was a fantastic tournament and one of the largest for junior players in the country with more than 400 entries.

“It was pleasing that 45 players from our own performance programme took part and the quality of tennis was excellent.”

The Shrewsbury Club has 14 tennis courts, six indoors and eight outdoors, and hosts two popular international professional tournaments each year.