Business is booming at a Shropshire firm as contracts are won

A Shropshire company is starting the New Year on a high after a busy and active few months.

Unique Copiers, in St George’s, Telford, won many new contracts in the last two months of 2017 and increased a further three current contracts.

Owner Adrian Casey believes the boom in business is because more firms are looking for a local company they know they can rely on for their business needs.

“Many of our new clients have previously been with large national companies and simply found the service is not what they wanted or expected,” he said.

“When they have come on board they have mentioned our nearby location, transparent business model and the desire to bolster the Shropshire economy.

“It appears to be a shift in priorities and trustworthiness has been put at the top of many people’s agenda.”

In the last few months Unique Copiers have signed contracts with new clients including Daily Care 4 U in Wellington, Accutest Consultancy, the Station Inn in Wellington and Cleveland Cleaning in Tweedale.

Mr Casey has also employed Cleveland Cleaning to clean the Unique Copiers offices on St George’s Industrial Estate.

And he is receiving more company cars to accommodate his growing workforce from Budgen Motors in Stafford Park at the same time as supplying more copy machines for their business.

“Keeping business in Shropshire is something that is very important to me,” Mr Casey added.

“I would always rather work with a local Shropshire firm given the chance.

“I think it is important to work together within the county and help business here boom.”

Earlier this year the company also began working with Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, Belvoir, Baron Eden Group and many more.

Mr Casey has employed a new trainee engineer and he is looking to take on more staff in the coming months.