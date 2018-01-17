St. Anne‘s Brewery celebrates the New Year with launch of new beer

St. Anne’s Brewery near Shrewsbury is celebrating the New Year with the launch of a new beer – Bad Bad Lea Cross Brown!

The brewery which is located at St. Anne’s Church, Lea Cross is also offering the opportunity for people to make their own beer using their own individual recipe.

Chris Jones, from St. Anne’s Brewery said: “We have celebrated the New Year with the full production of our latest cask ale brew – Bad Bad Lea Cross Brown by our Head Brewer Eric Berrill. The new beer is proving extremely popular with local pubs and like our full range of cask ales has a tasty and exclusive recipe.

“We have also decided to make a fairly unique offer for people to create their own beer; either by using their own recipe, or we will provide one. They can then make their own beer using the brewery facilities. I believe it is a great opportunity for home brewers, social and business organisations, or perhaps people who may have some connection with the brewing industry. The finished product could be sold by anyone with a licence to sell alcohol, (hotels, restaurants and retail outlets) or used for promotional use, or to celebrate an important occasion.

“We will promote this new concept at a St. Anne’s Beer Experience Day, where full use of the premises and helpful professional advice will be given to people who can share the production of 500 litres of beer. We can offer advice on creating recipes, which can include a variety of main ingredients such as the oats, wheat or barley – but which can range from sweetcorn, potatoes, and rice to apples, and oranges. In fact, any fruit or anything with sugar as an ingredient can be used. It promises to be a lot of fun, and I imagine could be used for Team Building, charity fundraising, and other imaginative events. The beer can be bottled with the customers’ own label, or casked.”