Severn Trent to carry out water pipe work as part of £7.8m scheme in Ludlow area

Severn Trent is to meet with local people in the Ludlow area on Thursday to share plans to install new water pipes that will make sure people have a supply they can rely on for years to come.

The company will be replacing the old water pipes beneath the B4361 with brand new ones to help reduce possible leaks and bursts happening in the future.

More than £600,000 will be invested in the work as part of a £7.8m scheme to replace more than 48km worth of water pipes in the South Shropshire area around Ludlow.

Dave Cottom, who is leading the project for Severn Trent, explains: “We know the pipes in this area have been in place for a long time and we don’t want to be in a position where we regularly have to come out to fix leaks and bursts because we know there’s nothing worse for our customers than losing their water supply without warning.

“That’s why we’ve taken the decision to install brand new water pipes in Ludlow that will provide a really reliable water supply for generations to come and now we want to meet with as many local people as possible to share our plans and make them aware of where and when we’ll be working.”

A community drop-in session will take place at the Village Hall at Richard’s Castle on Thursday 18 January from 4pm to 7pm. Anyone is welcome to attend to find out more about the project.

Work is scheduled to start on Monday, 12 February, the first phase will begin along the B4361 near Overton Farm working towards Richard’s Castle in short sections.

Dave continues: “We know how important it is for our customers to have access to fresh drinking water whenever they need it so this is really important work for the people of Ludlow.”

To allow engineers to install the new pipes safely there will be a temporary closure on the B4361 between Overton and the crossroads at Wheatcommon Lane for around eight weeks. A fully signposted diversion will be in place.

“Engineers from our contractor Amey will work as quickly as possible to minimise disruption and we’ll keep access to homes and businesses clear as much as we can,” said Dave.

“We know this will cause some local disruption but we hope people will bear with us while we complete this essential work that will have long-lasting benefits for the future.”

The scheme forms part of Severn Trent’s commitment to investing in its infrastructure which will see the equivalent of £1,400 invested for every home and business it serves between 2015 and 2020.