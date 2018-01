Two people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a property in Oswestry this morning.

The fire broke out in the bedroom of a house Caer Road at around 11.52am.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry along with operations and fire investigation officers.

Fire crews used Breathing Apparatus, a Hosereel jet and Positive Pressure Ventilation to clear the property of smoke.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was carried out.