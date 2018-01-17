Fame 30th Anniversary tour to visit Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

International smash hit Fame The Musical is set to tour the UK in a stunning new 30th Anniversary tour with eight performances taking place at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Monday 28 January – Saturday 2 February 2019.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame The Musical follows the lives of students at the New York High School for the Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life. This bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show explores the issues that confront many young people today: prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

The musical has seen seven West End runs since opening on Broadway in 1988 and continues to be one of the best loved musicals across the world. Fame will be presented by Selladoor Worldwide, producers of Footloose, Avenue Q, Little Shop of Horrors and Flashdance -The Musical, with Adam Paulden & Dan Looney. With casting to be announced, Fame will be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston with design by Morgan Large.

Beki Poole Theatre Severn Marketing Officer says “After the announcement that three major productions such Son of a Preacher Man, Evita and Spamalot will be visiting the venue this spring, we are incredibly excited to be offering another classic musical for audiences across Shropshire to enjoy next January. This new tour will be celebrating 30 years since its premiere on Broadway and we are delighted to be one of the Theatre’s selected to celebrate this momentous occasion”

Featuring the Oscar-winning title song and a cast of outstanding dancers, singers, musicians and rappers as they transform from star struck pupils to superstars. Fame The Musical will indeed live forever.

Tickets for Fame at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.