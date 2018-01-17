EU market providing export boost for steel manufacturer

A Shropshire access and drainage cover manufacturer has seen a leap in overseas orders with more than double the demand for its products.

Export sales for Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) rose 150 per cent in 2017, compared to 2016, with high profile projects attracting new business.

FSP has been involved in several prestigious projects in Europe over the past 12 months including the redesign of the ancient Elefetheria Square in Nicosia, Cyprus,

It also designed and manufactured replacement access covers installed at the entrance to the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès Cannes, France, for civil engineers ETS Brosio on behalf of its client, the Cannes Waste Water Syndicate.

The firm, which employs 35 people at its Telford headquarters, is now planning an increased focus on further global markets in 2018 ahead of the UK’s impending departure from the European Union.

Managing Director Richard Hilton said the firm was already building on its success within the EU to reach out to even more international markets.

“We have a strong focus in France and Germany where we have built up strong relationships and a reputation for providing a skilled and responsive service. No-one knows what a difference leaving the EU will make to British so we are also making exploratory moves towards new territories and sectors.

“Our attendance at the recent procurement event for all the major French utility companies and public authorities has generated some interesting leads that we’ll be pursuing this year.

“I have recently met with agents in the Middle East with a view to moving into that area. Our international reputation is spreading and the increase in our exports is reflected in out order book.”