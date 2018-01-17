Car left with engine running stolen from driveway in Albrighton

A car was stolen from the drive of a home in Albrighton this morning after the owner left the engine running and vehicle unattended.

Police say the owner of the car popped back inside their house for a moment, leaving the engine running. In the short space of time they were away an opportunist thief managed to get into their car and drive away, stealing it in a matter of seconds.

The owner returned and was devastated to see an empty space on their driveway where their car, a black Peugeot 308, had previously been.

Every time there is a cold snap, Police Forces across the Country warn motorists of the risk that they are taking if they leave the engine on their vehicle running and leave it unattended for any length of time. This story demonstrates that risk all too clearly.

West Mercia police will check the Automatic Number Plate (ANPR) recognition cameras in the surrounding area and also notify Police Forces that border the area. If the vehicle travels past an ANPR camera then Officers in the local area will be notified and can take action.