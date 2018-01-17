Award-winning Iscoyd Park to host open weekend

The owners of an award-winning country house wedding and private hire venue are hosting an open weekend at the end of the month – and there are still spaces available.

Couples are invited to Iscoyd Park, near Whitchurch, on January 28 and 29, for the latest in the series of open days which the venue claims have been extremely popular.

The weekend will follow the course taken by an actual wedding, with couples given with a glass of Iscoyd Park champagne and canapes on arrival, as though they were at an actual wedding, before being shown around the house and grounds.

Iscoyd Park was Bridebook’s Wedding Venue of the Year in 2016, and catering has just been brought in-house to add greater flexibility and efficiency in the catering department.

Phil Godsal, who co-owns and runs Iscoyd Park with his wife Susie, said this was an opportunity for the wedding venue to share their plans for the next 12 months with prospective brides and grooms.

“This is the ideal opportunity to showcase what we can offer wedding parties if they decide to get married at Iscoyd Park – these days are extremely popular and seem to be enjoyed by everyone who comes,” said Mr Godsal.

“From our inspirational menus designed by our newly appointed head chef David Cox, to new and exciting developments relating to the grounds and buildings, there’s so much for us to share.

“We look forward to showing couples around our beautiful home and landscaped gardens, and of course introducing them to the team to discuss their dreams.”

The event is free but strictly by appointment only, and there are only limited spaces available.

For further information or to reserve an appointment, contact 01948 780785.