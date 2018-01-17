Architectural technician appointed at Berrys

Property, business and planning firm Berrys continues to expand with the appointment an additional qualified architectural technician to join the busy design team at Shrewsbury.

Pauline Hitchcock, who has previously worked on a consultancy basis, is now a permanent member of the team working alongside design manager Oliver Hill and architectural technicians Richard Cole and Arwyn Davies.

Pauline has extensive experience in all areas of construction, including residential, office and public-sector projects. She was formally involved in healthcare and the education sector, providing space planning for major projects countrywide.

More recently, Pauline has been involved in producing new house designs and remodelling existing homes to clients’ requirements. Apart from designing from scratch, she enjoys bringing new life to existing buildings and finding innovative ways to adapt listed structures in conservation areas.

Pauline has a particular interest in conversions of redundant buildings, especially barn conversions, of which she gained much experience while working for the Rural Development Commission.

Pauline lives in Shrewsbury and will be working at Berrys’ Shrewsbury Business Park office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.