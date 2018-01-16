Young Enterprise welcomes Shropshire’s newest and youngest business advisor

A Young Enterprise Company Programme MD has become Shropshire’s Newest and Youngest Business Advisor.

Shanna Kang was one of the young entrepreneurs who took part in the Young Enterprise Company Programme in 2017.

She was Managing Director of Newport Girls High School Company “Crucial Compacts” who were the overall winners – and were awarded the title of YE Shropshire Business of the Year 2017. In 2018, she is again taking part in the Young Enterprise programme but, this time, as a Business Advisor and Mentor, helping the new students with their innovative business ideas.

Shanna decided to become a Business Advisor as she felt it was a natural progression for her to pass on the business knowledge she had gained taking part last year, the thrill of winning awards and of representing Shropshire in the West Midlands Competition Final.

David Graham, Shropshire Young Enterprise Area Manager, said: “We are very pleased that Shanna has chosen to become a Business Advisor/Mentor, after all, we are called Young Enterprise and Shanna is the youngest Business Advisor in Shropshire!”

“Wherever in the UK Shanna furthers her education and career, she will be able to assist the local Young Enterprise team in educating and mentoring young entrepreneurs taking part in our programmes”.

In recognition of her team, Crucial Compacts, winning the 2017 Shropshire Best Business Award, Shanna was presented with a Young Enterprise locket designed and made by Denise McGowan of Mialisia at Evanji.

Young Enterprise teams will be in The Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury with their trade stands on Saturday 27th January and 10th February.