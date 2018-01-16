Witness appeal after woman is sexually assaulted in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a sexual assault in Wellington in the early hours of Sunday.

A woman in her 20s is reported to have been inappropriately touched over her clothing while she was in The Station Hotel and Bar, before leaving and walking along Queen Street around 2.20am.

She is then believed to have been sexually assaulted by the same unknown man on Queen Street.

Sgt 638 Houghton of West Mercia Police said: “We take all reports of sexual assault seriously and this incident has obviously been very distressing for the victim.

“Officers arrived quickly at the scene and investigations are continuing to try and identify and locate the man, who has been described as white, aged in his early 20s, around 5’6″ to 5’8” tall and speaking with a foreign accent.

“He is further described as having dark hair with shaved back and sides but longer on top and is thought to have been wearing a red top with black writing on it, a black zip-up top and dark trousers.

“I ask anyone who witnessed the incident or anybody with information to call police on 101, quoting incident 99s of 14 January.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org