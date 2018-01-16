Telford woman seriously injured in collision on A5 at Four Ashes

A woman from Telford was seriously injured in a collision on the A5 at Four Ashes in Staffordshire last night.

The collision involving a white Suzuki Jimny and a white Mercedes articulated HGV happened on the A5 Trunk Road at Four Ashes at the junction with Vicarage Road.

Officers from Staffordshire Police Collision Investigation Unit were called to the scene at around 9.35pm.

The 37-year-old woman from Telford was taken to Newcross Hospital with head injuries.

Her condition is described as stable.

Staffordshire Police are asking for any witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting incident 681 of 15 January.