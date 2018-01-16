Photo challenge to capture the best of Telford in its 50th anniversary year

To celebrate Telford’s 50th anniversary, Telford & Wrekin Council is inviting anyone interested in Telford 50 to capture the best of Telford and take part in a weekly photo challenge, covering 50 themes.

Each week a specific theme will be set and photos can be shared in the Telford 50 Facebook group and/or by emailing telford50@telford.gov.uk

At the beginning of each week, a gallery will be posted on the Telford 50 website and in the Telford 50 Facebook group with photos from the previous week and the public will be invited to vote in Telford 50 group for the one you consider to be the best and to deserve the title “Photo of the week”.

To vote, you’ll need to join the Telford 50 Facebook group.

The photos will become part of a Telford 50 social archive to show Telford in its 50th anniversary year and what makes our borough a great place to live, work or visit!

For Week 1, starting 15 January 2018, the theme is “Made in Telford” – any photos in line with the week’s theme, that inspire and make people proud of Telford are accepted.

More details are available on www.telford50.co.uk