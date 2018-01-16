Housing trust hits half a billion pound milestone

As Telford enters its 50th anniversary year, The Wrekin Housing Trust has announced that it has invested more than half a billion pounds in the town on high quality affordable and social housing.

The Trust, which has a housing stock of just over 11,000 properties in Telford, has invested the funds over the past 18 years since it was established in 1999. This includes £270 million of investment in upgrading properties and providing tenants with things like new kitchens, bathrooms, doors and efficient heating systems.

Since 2013/14, the trust has also developed or completed 808 new homes in Telford, an investment of £91,273,650. Additionally, the trust is currently on-site at various locations around the town developing a further 253 new homes, an investment of £29,229,704.

Wayne Gethings, Managing Director of The Wrekin Housing Trust, said: “It is truly wonderful to reach the £500 million milestone and it shows how committed we are to providing high-quality affordable homes right across the town.

“For example, in Dawley we’ve completed 135 homes for an investment of £14,943,042. We’re currently on-site in Dawley to develop a further 149 homes, an investment of £16,044,909. Meanwhile in Wellington, we’ve completed 173 homes, an investment of £22,234,857, and are currently on-site developing a further 12 Homes, an investment of £1,591,240.

“One important aspect of this investment is how we work with residents to provide the highest standard of housing possible. Residents and service users are involved in decisions and we regularly ask them for their opinions and feedback.”

“In the future, we will continue to develop much needed homes for local communities, as well as constantly developing our partnerships to deliver services to our neighbourhoods.”

Among the Trust’s tenants to have benefitted from the refurbishment programme is Mr Jasper, who has had a new kitchen fitted at his Brookside flat where he has lived for two years. He said: “I’m chuffed to bits. My new kitchen is just great because I love cooking. Nothing is too much trouble for the Trust; they really look after me. If I ring up needing any help or repairs done to my property, the housing team at my local shop are so helpful and the tradesmen come out quickly and do a good job.”