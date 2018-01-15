Get Your Wigle On to bring musical adaptation of classic film to Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are busy in rehearsals for their next musical extravaganza, Sister Act, and have gathered together a fantastic cast of experienced local talent for the production.

Sister Act is the feel-amazing musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Frozen, Beauty And The Beast), this uplifting musical was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is a reason to REJOICE!

It’s the perfect musical for the ‘Wigles,’ who are known locally for previous productions Grease, The Wizard of Oz, Hairspray, Footloose to name just a few in a long list of shows they have performed in Theatre Severn. The company of all local performers have been working hard in rehearsals in their Shrewsbury studio to bring the music and lyrics to life. Louise Browning plays Deloris Van Cartier, a role made famous by Whoopie Goldberg in the 1992 film. Louise joined the company for their production of Hairspray and went on to wow audiences as Grizabella in Cats.

She says “This is the role of a lifetime. Deloris is onstage throughout the show and I have to perform some fantastic musical numbers and dance routines. The production has been cast perfectly and is working extremely hard to ensure audiences are wowed.”

The soundtrack is filled with a mixture of uptempo musical numbers and powerful ballads that will be brought to life by a live local orchestra and features songs including Raise Your Voice, Take Me to Heaven and Sister Act.

James Archer takes on the role of Eddie, Deloris’s love interest, after previously playing roles including Franklin Hart (9 to 5) and The Lion (The Wizard of Oz). “I am so excited to be taking on a new challenge as romantic lead. The show is packed full of great comedy lines and the cast have been in hysterics during rehearsals.”

Sister Act is being performed at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Wednesday 14th – Saturday 17th February with performances nightly at 7.30pm and an additional Matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets available from www.theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.