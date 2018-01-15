Businesses targeted by burglars in Much Wenlock

Police are appealing for information after a number of businesses on Much Wenlock High Street were targeted by burglars at the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday, several burglaries and attempted burglaries were reported.

Officers were on the scene within fifteen minutes and conducted a search along the High Street.

The doors to a number of premises had been forced open by an unknown offender, or offenders, and items stolen from one business. Further damage had also been caused inside the premises.

Following the initial enquiries, Scenes Of Crime Officers attended a number of the properties to collect valuable forensic evidence and further investigation will be taking place. Close Circuit Television footage from local businesses and the Town Council will also be viewed to see if any details of those involved in these crimes can be identified.

If you heard or saw anything that you believe may be linked to these crimes, or have any information that may assist in identifying who was involved, please call 101 and refer to incident 0142S 130118.