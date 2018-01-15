Back to Bacharach to celebrate the music of Burt Bacharach at Oakengates Theatre

Back to Bacharach celebrating the music of Burt Bacharach is coming to Oakengates Theatre @ The Place on Saturday 17th February.

The show celebrates the magical music of Burt Bacharach, one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th Century, who together with Hal David penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time.

The production has been touring throughout the UK since September 2015 and is performed by three of the finest west end singers accompanied by a live ten piece band recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless hits.

Songs featured in the show include Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur’s Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many more.

Songs everyone will remember and fall in love with again.

Back to Bacharach is a fantastic show for all ages, friends and family!

Back to Bacharach have partnered with Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s leading breast cancer charity and is donating £1 from each theatre ticket sold.

Tickets for the performance at 7.30pm on Saturday 17th February are available by calling the Oakengates Theatre Box Office on 01952 382382 or online at https://theplacetelford.com