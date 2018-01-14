Youths ordered to leave Shrewsbury town centre following further antisocial behaviour

Police have issued six Public Space Protection Orders in Shrewsbury following further antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

Earlier this week police said that extra patrols would be taking place following antisocial behaviour by a number of youths over the past week.

One person was arrested after a group assaulted individuals on Sunday 7th January and for public order offences on Tuesday evening in Barker Street.

A dispersal order is in place which gives officers the power to return individuals under the age of 16 to their home address.

Those over the age of 16 will be directed to leave the area for 48 hours. Failure to do so, or returning to the area will result in an arrest.