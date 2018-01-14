Three car collision closes A49 at Church Stretton

A collision involving three cars has closed the A49 at Upper Affcot near Church Stretton this afternoon.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the scene of the crash at around 2.15pm.

Two people were cut free by firefighters from one of the vehicles using holmatro cutting equipment.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police say the road will be closed for some time.