One person has been released after becoming trapped following a two vehicle collision at Monkhopton.

Emergency services were called to the collision near Bridgnorth at around 11.15am this morning.

Firefighters used holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty and left them in the care of the ambulance service.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.